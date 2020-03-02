Email
Monday, March 2, 2020

Novel Ideas Book Fair Popping Up at Blue Star Contemporary This Weekend with Afterparty at Paper Tiger

Posted By on Mon, Mar 2, 2020 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge HELLEN JO
  • Hellen Jo
As a tie-in to this spring’s five book-themed exhibitions, Blue Star Contemporary is hosting the Novel Ideas Book Fair, aptly timed to match up both with Contemporary Art Month’s First Friday as well as the influx of authors and publishers coming to town for the Association of Writers & Writing Programs (AWP) conference at the Henry B. González Convention Center.

The two-day fair gives local readers a chance to get their hands on books, monographs, zines and more directly from the artists who make them — some of whom rarely sling their wares in San Antonio. In addition to two of the artists featured in Blue Star Contemporary’s spring exhibitions — Sarah Welch of Mystic Multiples and Rand Renfrow — the fair will showcase artists and publications including Clare Drummond (Austin), Animal Facts Club (Wimberley), Trilce Ediciones (Mexico City), Hellen Jo (Los Angeles) and Soberscove Press (Chicago) as well as San Antonio’s Cattywampus Press, Feral Editions, French & Michigan, St. Sucia and Sybil Press.

Attendees can also look forward to talks, pop-up workshops and a slammin’ afterparty at Paper Tiger on Saturday night.

$15-$40, 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, Blue Star Contemporary, 116 Blue Star, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, March 7, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 227-6960, bluestarcontemporary.org.
Event Details Novel Ideas Book Fair
@ Blue Star Contemporary
116 Blue Star
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., March 6, 5-9 p.m. and Sat., March 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Price: $15-$40
Buy Tickets
Special Events
Map

