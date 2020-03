5 San Antonio Artists and 1 Organization Named as NALAC Grant Awardees

The National Association of Latino Arts and Culture (NALAC) has announced the recipients of its 2020 Fund for the Arts grants.Among the recipients for its $10,000 Organization Grants is San Antonio's Conjunto Heritage Taller, whose mission is to preserve the tradition of conjunto music by offering affordable classes to students of all ages and performing at public events.Five local artists were selected for this year's San Antonio Artist Grants , which have been presented in partnership with the city's Department of Arts and Culture since 2015.This year's awardees are poet Ariana Brown, mixed media artist Ashley Perez, composer Edna Alejandra Longoria, actor and playwright José Rubén De León and journalist and producer M. Solis (for the sake of transparency, Solis is also a contributor to the). Each $5,400 grant will support the creation and presentation of new artistic works in San Antonio.

