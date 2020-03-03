Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

5 San Antonio Artists and 1 Organization Named as NALAC Grant Awardees

Posted By on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 3:13 PM

click image TWITTER / CONJUNTOTALLER
  • Twitter / ConjuntoTaller
The National Association of Latino Arts and Culture (NALAC) has announced the recipients of its 2020 Fund for the Arts grants.

Among the recipients for its $10,000 Organization Grants is San Antonio's Conjunto Heritage Taller, whose mission is to preserve the tradition of conjunto music by offering affordable classes to students of all ages and performing at public events.

Five local artists were selected for this year's San Antonio Artist Grants, which have been presented in partnership with the city's Department of Arts and Culture since 2015.

This year's awardees are poet Ariana Brown, mixed media artist Ashley Perez, composer Edna Alejandra Longoria, actor and playwright José Rubén De León and journalist and producer M. Solis (for the sake of transparency, Solis is also a contributor to the Current). Each $5,400 grant will support the creation and presentation of new artistic works in San Antonio.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Authors, Publishers Taking Over Downtown with Association of Writers & Writing Programs Conference This Week Read More

  2. Paul Reubens Will Be in San Antonio for Special 35th Anniversary Tour of Pee-Wee's Big Adventure Read More

  3. Authors and Publishers Pulling Out of AWP Conference in San Antonio Amid Coronavirus Concerns Read More

  4. Novel Ideas Book Fair Popping Up at Blue Star Contemporary This Weekend with Afterparty at Paper Tiger Read More

  5. Have Your Bugs and Eat Them Too at Special Witte Museum Dinner This Month Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation