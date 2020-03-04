Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Tim Duncan Steps in for Gregg Popovich, Leads Spurs as Acting Head Coach During Tuesday's Game

Posted By on Wed, Mar 4, 2020 at 12:59 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / SPURS
  • Instagram / spurs
While Gregg Popovich was tending to "personal business" Tuesday night, a familiar face stepped into the role of head coach for the Spurs' game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Some fans may have been surprised to see Tim Duncan, an assistant coach, take charge of the tcoaching staff, but the former star said he had support from Becky Hammon, the senior assistant coach and Pop's second in command. In a surprising post-game interview, Duncan said Hammon and Assistant Coach Will Hardy made calls throughout the game, which ended in a one-point win for San Antonio.
"It's night and day to be in the big-boy chair," Duncan told ESPN. "But truth be told, I wasn't in the big-boy chair. ... I was the only one just standing there screaming at people — nonsensical stuff."

Duncan said the coaching was a collaborative effort.

"We did it coach-by-committee, and it could've been any one of us up there and we would've done exactly the same stuff," Duncan said.



That hasn't stopped Spurs fans — and sports news outlets — from celebrating the longtime player taking over for Coach Pop for the night. Current Spurs players had nothing but good things to say about Duncan's presence on the court wearing a blazer instead of a jersey.

"He obviously has that presence that everyone likes to listen to what he says, and you know he's very calm in situations and very constructive, and everyone listens and goes out and tries to accomplish that," Patty Mills told the Express-News. "So it was good to see everyone dialed in to what he was saying."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Authors and Publishers Pulling Out of AWP Conference in San Antonio Amid Coronavirus Concerns Read More

  2. Dejounte Murray Asks Fans If They Want the Spurs to Bring Back the Fiesta Colors Read More

  3. Paul Reubens Will Be in San Antonio for Special 35th Anniversary Tour of Pee-Wee's Big Adventure Read More

  4. 5 San Antonio Artists and 1 Organization Named as NALAC Grant Awardees Read More

  5. Authors, Publishers Taking Over Downtown with Association of Writers & Writing Programs Conference This Week Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation