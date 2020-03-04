Tim Duncan Steps in for Gregg Popovich, Leads Spurs as Acting Head Coach During Tuesday's Game

"It's night and day to be in the big-boy chair," Duncan told ESPN. "But truth be told, I wasn't in the big-boy chair. ... I was the only one just standing there screaming at people — nonsensical stuff."
Q, we are all shocked he did media... we ALL are. 😂 pic.twitter.com/2VVakU635W— Vanessa Macias (@VanessaLMacias) March 4, 2020
Tim Duncan job check:— Dylan (@Dylangonzalez21) March 4, 2020
Player [✔️]
Assistant coach [✔️]
Head coach[✔️]
Coyote [ ]
GM [ ]
Mayor of SA [ ]
President [ ]
pic.twitter.com/HFc9bSleOi
Tim Duncan has NEVER lost a game as head coach. 100% win rating. GOAT— jordy(ne) (@loljordyne) March 4, 2020
October 31, 1997:— SB Nation (@SBNation) March 4, 2020
Tim Duncan’s first game as a Spurs player
March 3, 2020:
Tim Duncan’s first game as Spurs head coach pic.twitter.com/IFAwiLgzlN
Tim Duncan for coach of the year— alexander 🐐 (@alex_regalado22) March 4, 2020
Current Spurs players had nothing but good things to say about Duncan's presence on the court wearing a blazer instead of a jersey.
Tim Duncan is turning into Pop right before our eyes. 😂 #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/eq74uIjd12— Monkey Knife Fight 🐵🔪👊💰 (@mkf) March 4, 2020
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.