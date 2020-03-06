Friday, March 6, 2020
San Antonio Senior Citizens 'Twist & Shout' in Viral Video Recreation of the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Parade Scene
Posted
By Trevor Flynn
on Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 10:09 AM
click image
-
Facebook / Adante Senior Living
The memorable parade scene
from '80s teen comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
got a group of San Antonio senior citizens grooving to a quick tempo.
Local folks pitched in to help residents of Adante Senior Living recreate the antics of Matthew Broderick in his iconic role as carefree teen Ferris Bueller as he lip synched and shook a tail feather to the Beatles' “Twist & Shout.”
The center posted a video
of the fun Tuesday on Facebook.
Taking a cue
from Ferris Bueller
director John Hughes, the organizers took advantage of an actual parade, borrowing a float from the Poteet Strawberry Festival and enlisting help from the Alamo City Community Marching Band.
This is the latest music video effort from Adante Senior Living, made in answer to a series of dance-off challenges from its parent company Sagora Senior Living. Previous productions have included Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling”
and “Git Up”
by Blanco Brown.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Adante Senior Living, Sagora Senior Living, Seniors, elderly, residents, assisted living, music video, dance-off challenge, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Ferris Bueller, John Hughes, '80s movie, viral video, Poteet Strawberry Festival, parade float, Alamo City Community Marching Band, Twist & Shout, Beatles, Justin Timberlake, Can't Stop the Feeling, Git Up, Blanco Brown, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.