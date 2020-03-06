Email
Friday, March 6, 2020

San Antonio Senior Citizens 'Twist & Shout' in Viral Video Recreation of the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Parade Scene

Posted By on Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 10:09 AM

click image FACEBOOK / ADANTE SENIOR LIVING
  • Facebook / Adante Senior Living
The memorable parade scene from '80s teen comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off got a group of San Antonio senior citizens grooving to a quick tempo.

Local folks pitched in to help residents of Adante Senior Living recreate the antics of Matthew Broderick in his iconic role as carefree teen Ferris Bueller as he lip synched and shook a tail feather to the Beatles' “Twist & Shout.”

The center posted a video of the fun Tuesday on Facebook.

Taking a cue from Ferris Bueller director John Hughes, the organizers took advantage of an actual parade, borrowing a float from the Poteet Strawberry Festival and enlisting help from the Alamo City Community Marching Band.



This is the latest music video effort from Adante Senior Living, made in answer to a series of dance-off challenges from its parent company Sagora Senior Living. Previous productions have included Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” and “Git Up” by Blanco Brown.

