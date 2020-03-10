Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Blue Star Contemporary Announces the Next Round of Berlin Residents
By Kelly Merka Nelson
Four San Antonio artists may need to invest in some new luggage, because they'll soon be headed to Germany as part of the next round of Blue Star Contemporary's Berlin Residency Program
Today, Blue Star Contemporary said in a statement that Jill Bedgood
, Joe Harjo
, Jayne Lawrence
and Sabine Senft
have been selected as the 2020-2021 Berlin Residents.
Starting in July, each artist will spend a period of three months at the Künstlerhaus Bethanien, where they will be provided with a studio and living space, plus "access to workshops, exhibition opportunities, and studio visits with international curators." Past residents include Amada Claire Miller, Ethel Shipton, Justin Korver and Jorge Villarreal.
