Blue Star Contemporary Announces the Next Round of Berlin Residents

Four San Antonio artists may need to invest in some new luggage, because they'll soon be headed to Germany as part of the next round of Blue Star Contemporary's Berlin Residency Program Today, Blue Star Contemporary said in a statement that Jill Bedgood Jayne Lawrence and Sabine Senft have been selected as the 2020-2021 Berlin Residents.Starting in July, each artist will spend a period of three months at the Künstlerhaus Bethanien, where they will be provided with a studio and living space, plus "access to workshops, exhibition opportunities, and studio visits with international curators." Past residents include Amada Claire Miller, Ethel Shipton, Justin Korver and Jorge Villarreal.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.