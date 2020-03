EVO Entertainment Launches Drive-In Theater in Schertz For Safe Entertainment While Social Distancing

Starting tomorrow, San Antonio-area movie lovers will have a way to return to the cinema while keeping their social distance.EVO Entertainment Group has converted the parking lot of its Schertz location into a drive-in theater that will offer nightly film screenings. Friday's opening night show — Marvel'swill begin at sunset, around 7:30 p.m.Just like the old days, guests will tune into their AM/FM radios to access sound. All films will end by 10 p.m. in compliance with curfew restrictions.Admission is free, but guests are encouraged to RSVP online to guarantee a parking spot."Our current climate has challenged us to adapt and develop innovative ways to continue to provide entertainment to our communities," EVO Entertainment Group CEO Mitch Roberts said in a statement.The EVO Drive-In will also feature a contact-free way to order food using a mobile ordering interface built for this initiative. When orders are ready, food runners wearing nitrile gloves will drop it off at the vehicle's driver-side door. EVO asks for filmgoers to keep their doors closed until the runner is approximately 10 feet away.Visit the EVO Drive-In website for more information about showtimes and safety precautions during the COVID-19 outbreak.

