San Antonio Improv Troupe Bexar Stage Launches Twitch-Streamed Live Shows

As San Antonio shelters in place, the opportunity to catch live theater — or live comedy for that matter — seems pretty close to nil.But that’s where we’re wrong. Because local improv theater Bexar Stage has found a way to put on its regular programming for San Antonians to enjoy from the safety of our homes.Captilizing on their ability to think on the fly, the clever comedians whipped up a brand spankin’ new Twitch channel, on which they plan to start broadcasting shows remotely.First on the docket is the crowd-favorite Key Party, which goes live at 8 p.m. Thursday. (Mark your calendars folks. That's tonight.)If thats too short of notice, Twitch gives the option to follow channels and get notifications when future streams start.For updates and streams, follow Bexar Stage on Facebook or Twitch

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.