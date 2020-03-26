Email
Thursday, March 26, 2020

San Antonio Improv Troupe Bexar Stage Launches Twitch-Streamed Live Shows

Posted By on Thu, Mar 26, 2020 at 9:03 AM

FACEBOOK / BEXAR STAGE
  • Facebook / Bexar Stage
As San Antonio shelters in place, the opportunity to catch live theater — or live comedy for that matter — seems pretty close to nil.

But that’s where we’re wrong. Because local improv theater Bexar Stage has found a way to put on its regular programming for San Antonians to enjoy from the safety of our homes.

Captilizing on their ability to think on the fly, the clever comedians whipped up a brand spankin’ new Twitch channel, on which they plan to start broadcasting shows remotely.

First on the docket is the crowd-favorite Key Party, which goes live at 8 p.m. Thursday. (Mark your calendars folks. That's tonight.)



If thats too short of notice, Twitch gives the option to follow channels and get notifications when future streams start.

For updates and streams, follow Bexar Stage on Facebook or Twitch.

