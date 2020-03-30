San Antonio Zoo Launches Streaming Series So We Can Look at Cute Animals Instead of Coronavirus News
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 10:06 AM
It's hard not to panic when we're stuck inside reading news about the COVID-19 pandemic all day.
But the San Antonio Zoo is here with a cure.
To stay connected with the public while its doors are closed — and help us calm the fuck down while they're at it — the zoo has launched a new media page
featuring live feeds of resident animals, educational videos and even zoo yoga.
Currently, the page has two live animal cams: a calming look at floating moon jellyfish — which can also be viewed on Twitch
— and a "kangaroo cam" featuring the zoo's two Matschie's tree kangaroos, Omeo and Libby.
Watch live video from san_antonio_zoo on www.twitch.tv
For anyone hungering for fresh content, the zoo will livestream new videos on Facebook
Mondays through Fridays: Animal Chats at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Zen Zoo yoga at 10:30 a.m.
