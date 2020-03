San Antonio Zoo Launches Streaming Series So We Can Look at Cute Animals Instead of Coronavirus News

It's hard not to panic when we're stuck inside reading news about the COVID-19 pandemic all day.But the San Antonio Zoo is here with a cure.To stay connected with the public while its doors are closed — and help us calm the fuck down while they're at it — the zoo has launched a new media page featuring live feeds of resident animals, educational videos and even zoo yoga.Currently, the page has two live animal cams: a calming look at floating moon jellyfish — which can also be viewed on Twitch — and a "kangaroo cam" featuring the zoo's two Matschie's tree kangaroos, Omeo and Libby.For anyone hungering for fresh content, the zoo will livestream new videos on Facebook Mondays through Fridays: Animal Chats at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Zen Zoo yoga at 10:30 a.m.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.