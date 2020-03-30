Email
Monday, March 30, 2020

San Antonio Zoo Launches Streaming Series So We Can Look at Cute Animals Instead of Coronavirus News

Posted By on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 10:06 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
It's hard not to panic when we're stuck inside reading news about the COVID-19 pandemic all day.

But the San Antonio Zoo is here with a cure.

To stay connected with the public while its doors are closed — and help us calm the fuck down while they're at it — the zoo has launched a new media page featuring live feeds of resident animals, educational videos and even zoo yoga.

Currently, the page has two live animal cams: a calming look at floating moon jellyfish — which can also be viewed on Twitch — and a "kangaroo cam" featuring the zoo's two Matschie's tree kangaroos, Omeo and Libby.



Watch live video from san_antonio_zoo on www.twitch.tv
For anyone hungering for fresh content, the zoo will livestream new videos on Facebook Mondays through Fridays: Animal Chats at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Zen Zoo yoga at 10:30 a.m.

