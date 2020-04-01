Deadline for San Antonio's Corona Art Relief Program Moved Up Due to Overwhelming Response
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Apr 1, 2020 at 10:42 AM
The fund launched last week
by the Luminaria Foundation and San Antonio's Department of Arts and Culture to offer relief for local artists has yielded an overwhelming response.
So overwhelming, in fact, that the flood of applications forced organizers to move the deadline up from April 14 to this Friday, April 3. Fortunately, that means anyone with a half-completed application still has time to submit before the window closes.
“The high number of applications received to date further confirms what we already knew, that there is a great need in our arts community,” Luminaria Artist Foundation’s Executive Director Kathy Armstrong said in a statement.
“Pausing the program allows us to help those who have applied while also focusing efforts on securing contributions to help our goal of restarting the program to assist more artists.”
Artists must submit
their applications online by 5 p.m. on April 3 for consideration. Only one request will be accepted per artist.
