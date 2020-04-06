Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Monday, April 6, 2020

San Antonio Student Recreates McCollum High School in Minecraft While It's Closed by the Coronavirus

Posted By on Mon, Apr 6, 2020 at 2:45 PM

click to enlarge The front of McCollum High School and Medina's Minecraft version. - GOOGLE MAPS / FABIAN MEDINA
  • Google Maps / Fabian Medina
  • The front of McCollum High School and Medina's Minecraft version.
A funny thing is happening to many of us that are stuck in our houses right now: we're starting to miss the places we used to go every day — even for boring stuff like school or work.

One local high school student decided to act on that feeling.

Fabian Medina, 15, virtually recreated his school, McCollum High School, in popular cube-based crafting game Minecraft, so he could visit campus from the safety of his own home.

click to enlarge FABIAN MEDINA
  • Fabian Medina
Starting in late March, Medina worked for an entire month to bring his campus to life in the game. He used Google Earth and Google Street View to replicate the layout, then got the nitty-gritty details from images of McCollum on social media. To give the recreation a bit more depth, he used a texture pack mod to zhuzh up the in-game foliage.



The end result? A fully walkable map of McCollum, from the front door to the parking lots. It even includes a version of the school's auditorium in which he held a mock graduation ceremony attended by the game's Squidward-esque villagers.

click to enlarge FABIAN MEDINA
  • Fabian Medina
"After just posting the front of the school, I immediately saw people sharing the images around and having a laugh. That was my whole plan, just to make at least a few people happy," Medina told the Current in an email.

"I think during times like these it's important to have a break and just laugh."

