Monday, April 6, 2020

San Antonio Tabletop Game Developer Swordfish Islands Offers Digital Versions of RPGs For Free

Bored in quarantine?

San Antonio tabletop game dev Swordfish Islands has the cure.

For any geeks that failed to stock up on sufficient gaming material before sheltering in place, the devs behind system neutral tabletop adventures including The Dark of Hot Springs and The Tomb of Black Sand have released. a quarantine-themed digital bundle of nine — that's right, nine — books for the low, low price of $0.

That's right — it's free!



Books in the bundle include the aforementioned publications, plus the as-yet-unreleased Super Blood Harvest, two bonus adventures from DIY RPG Productions' Mike Evans and some Toxic Elven Smut for good measure.

Anyone looking to support local business as the economy crashes and burns. can nab physical copies of Swordfish Islands' books while they're at it, which are currently being offered at a discount.

