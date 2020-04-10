Pearl Boutique Niche Is Selling Fashionable Masks to Help San Antonio Stay Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic
By Brianna Espinoza
on Fri, Apr 10, 2020 at 11:39 AM
With the new recommendations from both the CDC and San Antonio officials to wear masks in public spaces, the need for this commodity has increased tenfold.
Luckily, local boutique Niche
is one of the many businesses joining the fight against the spread of COVID-19 with a line of washable – and fashionable – non-medical face masks for purchase.
The boutique carries floral, patterned and solid colored masks for $10 – before tax and shipping charges, of course. The masks include layers of fabric and non-woven material, two tie straps rather than elastic bands and a large pocket that can hold a N95 mask or other filtration materials within the mask, which are not included in the purchase.
Prior to use, the boutique recommends that buyers wash masks in hot water with detergent and non-chlorine bleach then tumble drying them on high heat.
Masks are available for purchase on Niche's website
. Though the initial run of masks flew off the shelves, so to speak, the store plans to restock them.
