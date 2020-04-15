Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

10 Ways to Celebrate Fiesta at Home

Posted By on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 8:43 AM

click to enlarge SAM SERNA
  • Sam Serna
San Antonians knew shit was truly getting real when Fiesta was pushed back to November. Even though the main festivities won’t commence until fall, there’s no reason why we can’t get into the party spirit at home.

Here are 10 suggestions for staging a DIY, stay-at-home version of San Antonio’s favorite holiday. You’ll be surprised how much money you save.

1. Make a flower crown from all that toilet paper you hoarded.

2. Line up paper boats in the bathtub for a miniature River Parade. Only have a shower? Turn your houseplants into Battle of the Flowers parade floats.



3. Crown yourself Rey Feo. After all, who’s gonna stop you?

4. Host your own personal Cornyation. Bonus points for donning a full drag ensemble, making props from cardboard and using a hairbrush as a microphone.

5. Clean out your junk drawer and make your own versions of all the 2020 Fiesta Medals you wanted to collect this year.

6. Celebrate Night at Home San Antonio, or NAHSA. Crowd your living room furniture around you for that authentic claustrophobic feeling and proceed to get blind drunk.

7. Rope the kids into an impromptu Battle of the Flowers marching band festival. No musical talent? No problem: blast brass band music from your phones while you stomp around in formation.

8. Recreate the crowds at Oyster Bake by blocking yourself in again with furniture while you shuck your own oysters. Don’t forget to blast an old Eddie Money 8-track for ambiance.

9. Give a family member or roommate five paper tickets each time they grab you a beer from the fridge.

10. DIY some cascarones with eggshells, scotch tape and confetti made of ripped-up junk mail.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Matthew McConaughey Tweets DIY Facemask How-To in Role of Texas Outlaw Bobby Bandito Read More

  2. San Antonio's Planet X Cinema Returns with Online Film Screenings Featuring Commentary Read More

  3. Pearl Boutique Niche Is Selling Fashionable Masks to Help San Antonio Stay Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  4. Get a Post-Tiger King Fix with Alamo Drafthouse's Latest At-Home Movie Rental Read More

  5. Local Author Shea Serrano Raises $100,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank in One Day Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation