10 Ways to Celebrate Fiesta at Home

San Antonians knew shit was truly getting real when Fiesta was pushed back to November
. Even though the main festivities won’t commence until fall, there’s no reason why we can’t get into the party spirit at home.
Here are 10 suggestions for staging a DIY, stay-at-home version of San Antonio’s favorite holiday. You’ll be surprised how much money you save.
1. Make a flower crown from all that toilet paper you hoarded.
2. Line up paper boats in the bathtub for a miniature River Parade. Only have a shower? Turn your houseplants into Battle of the Flowers parade floats.
3. Crown yourself Rey Feo. After all, who’s gonna stop you?
4. Host your own personal Cornyation. Bonus points for donning a full drag ensemble, making props from cardboard and using a hairbrush as a microphone.
5. Clean out your junk drawer and make your own versions of all the 2020 Fiesta Medals you wanted to collect this year.
6. Celebrate Night at Home San Antonio, or NAHSA. Crowd your living room furniture around you for that authentic claustrophobic feeling and proceed to get blind drunk.
7. Rope the kids into an impromptu Battle of the Flowers marching band festival. No musical talent? No problem: blast brass band music from your phones while you stomp around in formation.
8. Recreate the crowds at Oyster Bake by blocking yourself in again with furniture while you shuck your own oysters. Don’t forget to blast an old Eddie Money 8-track for ambiance.
9. Give a family member or roommate five paper tickets each time they grab you a beer from the fridge.
10. DIY some cascarones with eggshells, scotch tape and confetti made of ripped-up junk mail.
