Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 17, 2020

The Alamo to Stream San Jacinto Day Educational Event Next Week

Posted By on Fri, Apr 17, 2020 at 2:32 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / OFFICIALALAMO
  • Instagram / officialalamo
Remember the Alamo?

The S.A.'s best-known landmark has partnered with the Texas Historical Commission, the San Jacinto Museum and the Presidio La Bahia to create San Jacinto Day: Texas Remembers, a livestream educational event scheduled for Tuesday, April 21.

During Fiesta, the Alamo typically hosts special events to honor the Texan Army's victory at the Battle of San Jacinto and the Daughters of the Republic of Texas' annual pilgrimage to the Alamo.

But since the citywide party taking a siesta until November, San Jacinto Day has migrated to the Web. That way, Texans can celebrate the Lone Star State's unique and rich history together — in quarantine.



The online event is a useful educational tool for kiddos taking Texas history classes, organizers say. Educators and experts will discuss sites including Casa Navarro, Presidio La Bahia, Washington-on-the-Brazos, San Felipe de Austin, the San Jacinto Battleground and the Alamo, as well as events leading up to the Battle of San Jacinto.

Guest speakers include Alamo CEO Doug McDonald, Texas Historical Commission Director Mark Wolfe and Cait Johnson, lead educator for the San Jacinto Battleground State Historical Site. Viewers will be able to submit  questions on the Alamo's Facebook page, where the stream will take place.

The livestream gets underway at 3 p.m.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The $1,200 in Your Coronavirus Stimulus Check is Exactly How Much You Need to Build a Guillotine Read More

  2. Pearl Boutique Niche Is Selling Fashionable Masks to Help San Antonio Stay Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  3. Episodes of Antiques Roadshow Filmed at McNay Art Museum Last Year Will Begin Airing Next Monday Read More

  4. Matthew McConaughey Tweets DIY Facemask How-To in Role of Texas Outlaw Bobby Bandito Read More

  5. Stimulating Minds: Stay Curious at Home with Help from San Antonio’s Kid-Friendly Museums Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation