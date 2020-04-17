The Alamo to Stream San Jacinto Day Educational Event Next Week

click to enlarge Instagram / officialalamo

to submit questions on the Alamo's Facebook page , where the stream will take place.

Remember the Alamo?The S.A.'s best-known landmark has partnered with the Texas Historical Commission, the San Jacinto Museum and the Presidio La Bahia to createa livestream educational event scheduled for Tuesday, April 21.During Fiesta, the Alamo typically hosts special events to honor the Texan Army's victory at the Battle of San Jacinto and the Daughters of the Republic of Texas' annual pilgrimage to the Alamo.But since the citywide party taking a siesta until November, San Jacinto Day has migrated to the Web. That way, Texans can celebrate the Lone Star State's unique and rich history together — in quarantine.The online event is a useful educational tool for kiddos taking Texas history classes, organizers say. Educators and experts will discuss sites including Casa Navarro, Presidio La Bahia, Washington-on-the-Brazos, San Felipe de Austin, the San Jacinto Battleground and the Alamo, as well as events leading up to the Battle of San Jacinto.Guest speakers include Alamo CEO Doug McDonald, Texas Historical Commission Director Mark Wolfe and Cait Johnson, lead educator for the San Jacinto Battleground State Historical Site.will be ableThe livestream gets underway at 3 p.m.