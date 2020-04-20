Online Art Magazine Unfiltered SA Invites San Antonio to Join Their New Stay Home Art Club

click image
In an era where binge watching Netflix has unironically become America’s favorite pastime — if it wasn't before — the idea of engaging with art may seem a thing of distant memory.
Fortunately, our city is gifted with the folks at Unfiltered San Antonio, who are working to bring a spot of culture to their fellow quarantined citizens every Thursday from now until the lockdown is over.
Their new Stay Home Art Club video series streams each week via Instagram Live
. Subjects include art-related book and movie reviews, tours, guest interviews and suggestions for helpful ways to get through this strange time in which we’re living.
Past episodes have featured a tour of the personal art collections of Unfiltered’s founders Casie Lomeli and Deliasofia Zacarias, as well as a discussion of the horror-satire Velvet Buzzsaw
, a supernatural jape of a film starring Jake Gyllenhaal as an art critic on the edge. Alas, due to the fleeting nature of Instagram Live, these episodes are no longer available to watch. To catch future episodes, we'll have to either tune in live or play the stream on Unfiltered's Instagram stories within 24 hours before it disappears forever.
This coming Thursday, April 23, Lomeli and Zacarias have invited Angeline Bottera, a PhD candidate in clinical psychology, to discuss working through anxiety during a pandemic.
With a range of future subjects planned, Lomeli and Zacarias hope to bring some comfort and culture to everyone stuck in various states of isolation.
8 p.m. Thursdays, Instagram Live, unfilteredsa.com.
