Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

San Antonio's Cornyation to Present Livestream Special to ‘Drive Away the Fiesta Blues’

Posted By on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 12:40 PM

With Fiesta San Antonio postponed until November, the organizers of Fiesta Cornyation are cooking up a special livestream fundraiser on April 23 for those who don’t want to wait until the fall to partake of what is billed as “the raunchiest, cheapest event of Fiesta.”

“Ruling as fake royalty means I can throw any damn kind of party I want. Join me and my Cornyation family on Thursday night as we celebrate our would-be Fiesta with a livestream of a Cornyation past,” Jesse Mata, King Anchovy LV, said in a Facebook post.

“This is the first time we’ve shared the show in its entirety, so come and cheer on your favorite Queens and queens in the comments. We’ll post links to donate directly to our charities, San Antonio AIDS Foundation, BEAT AIDS, and Thrive Youth Center,” Mata said.

FACEBOOK / JESSE MATA, KING ANCHOVY LV
  • Facebook / Jesse Mata, King Anchovy LV
The show to be screened is the work of filmmaker David Sims of Astrobleme Films who in 2018 produced a 20-minute documentary about Fiesta Cornyation. The following year he created a full-length version. Sims told Out In SA at the time that he was “excited to really unpack the Cornyation story and profile the dedication of many of the artists, entrepreneurs and truly passionate and talented individuals that work tirelessly to pull Cornyation off year after year.”



“Since we’re partying more like Howard Hughes this year, we bring you this morsel of Corny magic courtesy of our good friends at Astrobleme Films.” the event announcement explained. “We’ve pulled a full performance from our pantry to share and will offer direct links to support our charities. Drop in and . . . if you’re able, drop some coin in the collection plate for our community.”

In recent years, Cornyation has raised approximately $200,000 annually for a variety of local nonprofits. The livestream event will serve as a stop-gap in anticipation of additional funds which will be distributed after the autumn performances, which are slated for November 10 through 12.

In the meantime, King Achovy LV has made his proclamation clear, “See you all Thursday night at 8:30. Don your finest Fiesta panty (or don’t) and crack open a gallon of day glow margaritas, it’s time to get fishy!”

Fiesta Cornyation Livestream Fundraiser for the San Antonio AIDS Foundation, BEAT AIDS, and Thrive Youth Center. Thursday, April 23 at 8:30 p.m. on Facebook Live and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Gamer Recreates San Antonio's Fiesta in Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Porta Potties and All Read More

  2. San Antonio Activist Amalia Ortiz to be Featured Wednesday in Online Poetry Showcase Read More

  3. San Antonio's Blue Star Contemporary Offers Downloadable Coloring Book With a Familiar Southtown Setting Read More

  4. Fiesta de los Spurs Run Goes Virtual to Encourage San Antonio to Get Fit While Social Distancing Read More

  5. Carole Baskin, the Big Cat Lady Featured in Netflix Docuseries Tiger King, Was Born in San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation