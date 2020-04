San Antonio Fashion Designer Leighton Whittington Selling Couture Face Masks for a Cause

click image Instagram / theleightonw

With the pandemic making masks this season's must-have accessory, it was inevitable that high-end versions of face coverings would enter the market. But local designer Leighton Whittington is putting a twist on the concept.Whittington's Leighton W. Couture is now selling masks for $15-$20 online , as well as a $35 limited-edition mask featuring a gold-and-blue fabric reminiscent of Japanese kintsugi pottery . If that price point's a bit rich for your blood, bear this in mind: for every mask sold, the brand is donating one to a medical professional working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis."This mask is made of high weave 100% organic cotton with natural and sensitivity-safe dyes," the Leighton W. website says."It is a tri-layer mask with a solid white French cotton backing for extra softness and comfort against the face. The layering technique used raises the filtering capability to about 65 to 70%."The masks are also washable and reusable, and have a pocket where the wearer can slide in a filter for extra protection. How many other high-fashion garments can make that claim?