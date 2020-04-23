Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 23, 2020

San Antonio Fashion Designer Leighton Whittington Selling Couture Face Masks for a Cause

Posted By on Thu, Apr 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / THELEIGHTONW
  • Instagram / theleightonw
With the pandemic making masks this season's must-have accessory, it was inevitable that high-end versions of face coverings would enter the market. But local designer Leighton Whittington is putting a twist on the concept.

Whittington's Leighton W. Couture is now selling masks for $15-$20 online, as well as a $35 limited-edition mask featuring a gold-and-blue fabric reminiscent of Japanese kintsugi pottery. If that price point's a bit rich for your blood, bear this in mind: for every mask sold, the brand is donating one to a medical professional working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

"This mask is made of high weave 100% organic cotton with natural and sensitivity-safe dyes," the Leighton W. website says.

"It is a tri-layer mask with a solid white French cotton backing for extra softness and comfort against the face. The layering technique used raises the filtering capability to about 65 to 70%."



The masks are also washable and reusable, and have a pocket where the wearer can slide in a filter for extra protection. How many other high-fashion garments can make that claim?

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Former Spur Dennis Rodman Says the Team Traded Him for 'Nobody' — or Will Perdue Read More

  2. San Antonio's Cornyation to Present Livestream Special to ‘Drive Away the Fiesta Blues’ Read More

  3. Gamer Recreates San Antonio's Fiesta in Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Porta Potties and All Read More

  4. San Antonio Muralist David Blancas Hosts Bimonthly Videos to Bring Culture into Quarantine Read More

  5. Matthew McConaughey Tweets DIY Facemask How-To in Role of Texas Outlaw Bobby Bandito Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation