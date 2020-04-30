Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Local Artist Ethel Shipton Combats Food Insecurity in San Antonio with 'For the Taking' Boxes

Posted By on Thu, Apr 30, 2020 at 11:33 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ETHEL SHIPTON
  • Courtesy of Ethel Shipton
Local artist and all around badass Ethel Shipton's latest project is making a huge impact.

Inspired by the long-running phenomenon of "little free libraries," Shipton, a Blue Star Contemporary Berlin Residency veteran, created "For the Taking" boxes, where people can drop off or receive nonperishable food items for free. One little food library box is located at the corner of South Presa and Vitra, and Shipton plans to add others in the Monte Vista and Five Points neighborhoods.



So far, the results are showing just how awesome San Antonio can be.

"I haven't had to remind anybody to drop off at all," Shipton told NEWS4SA. "It seems that almost every time we come to fill up, somebody's already filled it up."

Shipton encourages everyone to find some way to help during these trying times. Because hunger isn't something new, she's hoping the boxes will stay and continue to provide for those that need it most.

"People are starving even when, or hungry, even when we don't have this crisis," Shipton said. "So, I'm hoping that this will continue just like the library boxes, that people will try to continue to give when they can."

