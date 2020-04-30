Thursday, April 30, 2020
San Antonio Zoo Unveils Drive Thru Zoo for a Moving Safari Experience
By Brianna Espinoza
on Thu, Apr 30, 2020 at 2:24 PM
Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
Taking an afternoon drive with the family is about to get wild.
The San Antonio Zoo is launching a new experience called Drive Thru Zoo this weekend. Patrons will be able to take a educational audio tour of the zoo in the safety of their own vehicles as they learn about its history and the animals residing there.
Visitors will also be able to purchase food and beverages curbside during the condensed safari tour.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, zoo officials have introduced creative efforts such as the Drive Thru Zoo to offset lost ticket and concession sales. Proceeds from the tour will fund care of the animals, and the zoo also is taking donations through its emergency fund.
To accommodate space restrictions, vehicles participating in the Drive Thru Zoo must be no longer than 198 inches, no wider than 78 inches and no taller than 76 inches — approximately the size of a Chevy Tahoe. Discounted tickets for annual pass holders and members will be available through a new ticket curbside operation.
$32, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday-Sunday May 1-3, San Antonio Zoo, 3903 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 734-7184, sazoo.org.
