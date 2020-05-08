Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, May 8, 2020

San Antonio Museum of Art Hosting Two Interactive Artist Chats Online

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 8:43 AM

click to enlarge Margo Sawyer, “Reflect,” 1997-2020, Detail of mixed media installation, 12 x 360 x 180 inches, San Antonio Museum of Art, San Antonio, TX. - SEALE STUDIOS
  • Seale Studios
  • Margo Sawyer, “Reflect,” 1997-2020, Detail of mixed media installation, 12 x 360 x 180 inches, San Antonio Museum of Art, San Antonio, TX.
The San Antonio Museum of Art remains closed to the public, but the institution is ready to welcome guests virtually.

Starting next Tuesday, SAMA will begin hosting interactive, casual conversations with local artists that art-lovers can attend from comfort of their homes. Interested participants need simply register online, and the museum will provide a link to connect to the livestream.



The first event features Hiromi Stringer, a drawing lecturer at the University of Texas at San Antonio, in honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Stringer is no stranger to the SA art scene, and is also aa past Blue Star Contemporary Berlin Resident. She's exhibited in Artpace, Blue Star Contemporary, the McNay Art Museum and the Southwest School of Art, just to name a few. Her mixed media work is heavily influenced by Japanese art history and language. Online registration is available at samuseum.org.

The second session features Margo Sawyer, professor of Sculpture and Extended Media at the University of Texas at Austin. Sawyer's interests include the relationship between space and transcendence and architecture and its influence on contemplation and reflection. She's exhibited nationally and internationally, and some of her awards include the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Fellowship, the 84th Legislature Texas State Artist of the Year, The Louis Comfort Tiffany Foundation Biennial Award and the Japan Foundation Fellowship. Online registration is available at samuseum.org.

$25-$30, 6-7 p.m. May 12 and 19, Livestream, (210) 978-8100, samuseum.org

