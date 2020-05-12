Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Relatable Meme About San Antonio's Late-Night Americus Diamond Ads Goes Viral

Posted By on Tue, May 12, 2020 at 9:47 AM

  • Facebook / Arturo Farias III
If you know, you know.

Any kid who grew up in San Antonio knows the feeling of awakening to the dulcet tones of the late-night narrator of the Americus Diamond commercials. Now, a meme depicting that puro experience is going viral on Facebook.



On Sunday, Arturo Farias III posted a video that takes the opening scene from Monsters Inc. and switches out the nighttime visit from a monster for something a lot more familiar to Alamo City residents.

"Americus Diamond is also the official jeweler for the San Antonio Spurs," an announcer drones as the kid awakens, blinking in the dark. Instead of the monster coming out of the closet, a TV playing video of a flashy diamond ring sits at the end of the boy's bed.

"And we're licensed by the NBA to design and create San Antonio Spurs jewelry," the voice over continues.


Since it was posted, the video has racked up 87,000 views and nearly 7,000 shares, showing it clearly strikes a nerve with locals.

