Tuesday, May 19, 2020

San Antonio Museum of Art Will Reopen at the End of May

Posted By on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE SAN ANTONIO MUSEUM OF ART
  • Courtesy of the San Antonio Museum of Art
One of San Antonio's major cultural institutions will reopen to the public starting next week.

On Tuesday, the San Antonio Museum of Art announced that it will reopen to members only on May 26 and 27, then to the general public starting May 28. The museum will operate at 25% capacity, per state's guidelines.



"SAMA is dedicated to providing exceptional experiences with art to its visitors and the community and looks forward to welcoming back guests to experience its collection and current exhibition," according to a news release. "As always, SAMA is committed to the safety and health of its staff, members and visitors."

The museum will operate from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. It will be closed Mondays.

New safety protocols include daily temperature checks of all staff as well as the requirement that all staff, museum members and visitors wear masks inside the museum, in common indoor spaces and in outdoor spaces when social distancing isn't possible. Anyone without a mask when they visit the museum will be able to purchase one.

SAMA also requests that any individuals feeling ill remain at home.

To space out visitation, tickets will be sold in designated time blocks, and timed tickets will also be required during the museum's weekly free hours. Although visitors will be required to arrive during their designated time block, they are free to remain on the premises until close of business if they wish to.

The gift shop will remain closed to the public, but online ordering and curbside pickup are available for interested shoppers.

There will be no public event programming until further notice. However, SAMA will continue offering digital programming initiatives, including virtual tours, a digitized gallery of its collection and online versions of the museum's Art to Lunch and Artist Conversations events.

"Understanding all members and/or visitors may not yet be prepared to return to the Museum, SAMA will also continue to offer robust online programming in an effort to continue to share the arts with individuals and families from the comfort of their homes," the museum stated.

A full list of safety requirements and procedures is available on the museum's website.

