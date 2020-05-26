UTSA Experts to Discuss the Future of Art in Post-Pandemic San Antonio

click to enlarge
This Wednesday, UTSA will host a free hourlong YouTube
livestream to discuss how artists and art organizations will move forward post-pandemic.
The event is part of UTSA's Community Conversations
, a streaming panel discussion series launched in April of this year. The first three episodes are available to watch online
.
"Our panel of experts spans several types of arts organizations," Tracy Cowden, chair of UTSA's Department of Music, said in a statement. "Anyone with an interest in keeping artistic expression alive — given our current public gathering limitations and uncertain future — will get a lot out of this conversation. Our city and our students need the arts now more than ever before."
Cowden will moderate the panel.
The experts speaking at the event include Associate Professor of Art Libby Rowe, director of the Lyric Theatre and Associate Professor of Music William McCray, Director of the UTSA Orchestra and Music Director for the Youth Orchestras of San Antonio
Troy Peters and CEO of Hearts Need Art
Constanza Roeder.
From left: Tracy Cowden, Libby Rowe, William McCrary, Troy Peters and Constanza Roeder
The panelists will discuss the effects of changing to an online format, the impact the pandemic has had on scheduled performances and galleries, changes in education, copyright concerns and more.
Participants will be able to submit their questions in the chat during the stream.
More information on the panelists and discussion topics can be found on the UTSA website
.
Free, noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, YouTube, utsa.edu/conversations/#livestream
