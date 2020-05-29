San Antonio's URBAN-15 Celebrates Pride Month in Latest Episode of Hidden Histories

click image
-
YouTube / Noi Mahoney
-
A still from Hap Veltman's San Antonio Country
Just because we can't parade together IRL this year doesn't mean that Pride has been called off. Instead, festivities in San Antonio
and beyond
are moving to the web.
To kick off Pride month, URBAN-15 will broadcast a special two-hour episode of its streaming Hidden Histories
series entitled "Pride, Proud and Present." The episode will premiere at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 1.
The new installment will feature a virtual tour of the University of Texas at San Antonio's LGBT Archival Collections
led by UTSA archivist Melissa Gohlke. Also on tap are interviews with Rebel Mariposa — owner of popular vegan and queer-friendly restaurant La Botanica — and filmmaker Noi Mahoney — who directed a recent documentary
about Hap Veltman, founder of San Antonio Country, "the first gay disco nightclub in Texas." Hap Veltman's San Antonio Country
will be screened at the end of the episode.
To round things out, the latest Hidden Histories
will showcase performances by the late playwright, musician and Jump-Start Performance Co. co-founder Sterling Houston and popular San Antonio popular drag troupe Los MENtirosos
.
After its Monday premiere, the episode will be available to watch on URBAN-15's website
and YouTube channel
.
Free, 7 p.m. Monday, June 1, YouTube, urban15.org/live-stream.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.