Friday, May 29, 2020

San Antonio's URBAN-15 Celebrates Pride Month in Latest Episode of Hidden Histories

Just because we can't parade together IRL this year doesn't mean that Pride has been called off. Instead, festivities in San Antonio and beyond are moving to the web.

To kick off Pride month, URBAN-15 will broadcast a special two-hour episode of its streaming Hidden Histories series entitled "Pride, Proud and Present." The episode will premiere at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 1.



The new installment will feature a virtual tour of the University of Texas at San Antonio's LGBT Archival Collections led by UTSA archivist Melissa Gohlke. Also on tap are interviews with Rebel Mariposa — owner of popular vegan and queer-friendly restaurant La Botanica — and filmmaker Noi Mahoney — who directed a recent documentary about Hap Veltman, founder of San Antonio Country, "the first gay disco nightclub in Texas." Hap Veltman's San Antonio Country will be screened at the end of the episode.

To round things out, the latest Hidden Histories will showcase performances by the late playwright, musician and Jump-Start Performance Co. co-founder Sterling Houston and popular San Antonio popular drag troupe Los MENtirosos.

After its Monday premiere, the episode will be available to watch on URBAN-15's website and YouTube channel.

Free, 7 p.m. Monday, June 1, YouTube, urban15.org/live-stream.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

