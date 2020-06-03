Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Filmmakers Host Online Screening of Documentary on San Antonio's Black History

Posted By on Wed, Jun 3, 2020 at 5:27 PM

click to enlarge MELANEYES MEDIA
  • Melaneyes Media
This weekend, a pair of local filmmakers will give San Antonio second a glimpse into its rich Black history.

On Sunday, producer Baba Aundar Ma'at and director Born Logic Allah — the duo behind Melaneyes Media — will host a virtual screening of the second installment of their documentary series Walk on the River.



Their 2018 documentary Walk on the River: A Black History of the Alamo City covered the African American Experience from the time of emancipation to the end of segregation. Walk on the River 2.0: The African Influence in San Antonio, which originally premiered in April of this year, focuses on the presence and impact that those of African descent have had on San Antonio.

"Most people don't realize that African Americans were present at the battle of the Alamo or that there were Black survivors freed by the Mexican Army," Melaneyes Media said on Facebook. "Neither do many realize that there were slaves sold downtown in Alamo Plaza, or that it is documented that city officials bought and sold enslaved Africans."

Walk on the River 2.0 features interviews from historian and former City Councilman Mario Salas, Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation member Ramon Vasquez, community activist Nettie Hinton, author and scholar Runoko Rashidi and more.

After Sunday's screening, which will take place over Zoom, the audience can participate in a live Q&A with the filmmakers.

To make the screening accessible to as many people as possible, Melaneyes Media is using the "choose what you pay" pricing model for the event.

"We are using the honor system for this online screening, so you are able to pay what you would like," they said on Facebook. "$1 or $100 it is totally up to you."

Tickets are available on Eventbrite. After purchasing, an email will be sent with a link to the event. A reminder will also be sent on the day of the event.

Pay what you can, 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 7, Zoom, walkontheriver.com

