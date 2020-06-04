Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, June 4, 2020

San Antonio Spurs One of 22 Teams Returning to Finish NBA Season

Posted By on Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 4:42 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / SPURS
  • Instagram / spurs
When the 2019-2020 NBA season was postponed last March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the San Antonio Spurs sat well outside the playoff picture with a 27-36 record.

If the season had continued, few NBA pundits predicted San Antonio would move far from its 12th place spot the Western Conference, which meant the the team would likely miss the playoffs for the first time in 22 years.



Now, after three months away from the court, the NBA board of governors “approved a 22-team format to restart the 2019-20 season” on July 31, according to ESPN.

“The Board's approval of the restart format is a necessary step toward resuming the NBA season," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “While the COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we are hopeful of finishing the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols now being finalized with public health officials and medical experts.”

So, what does this mean for the Spurs?

Since San Antonio ended the season “within six games of eighth place,” the team will be one of the 22 that return to make a run for the playoffs and for a championship. According to ESPN, “teams will play eight regular-season ‘seeding’ games, a possible play-in tournament for the eighth seed and playoffs” in Orlando.

Resuming the season is “contingent on an agreement with the Walt Disney Company, which owns ESPN, to use the Walt Disney Resort for all games, practices and housing.”

Spurs fans hate when people put an asterisk on the team's 1999 Championship because of its shortened lockout season. It would be difficult not to add one to whichever team ultimately wins it in 2020. Unless, of course, the Spurs found a way to shock the world.

