San Antonio Amusement and Water Parks Reopening to Guests in June

Despite lingering concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, amusement parks and waterparks across San Antonio are reopening for summer fun.
The first to welcome guests was Aquatica San Antonio, Sea World's standalone water park, which reopened Saturday after being shuttered since March.
Aquatica victors must make reservations
ahead and expert to have their temperature checked upon arrival. Guests must wear masks in designated areas, but face coverings won't be allowed on water attractions. The park will remain open for the summer season.
Sea World San Antonio will reopen on June 19.
Six Flags Fiesta Texas' will have a staggered opening for its dry amusements and White Water Bay park, opening the former to members and pass holders on June 19 and the latter on June 20. Both areas will open to the general public June 22. Reservations are required, and guests are encouraged to buy parking online.
As of press time, Schlitterbahn New Braunfels plans to reopen later this month. However, the park hasn't announced an official date.
More information on safety measures for Aquatica
and Six Flags
, as well as updates for Schlitterbahn
, can be found on the parks' respective websites.
