Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 8, 2020

San Antonio Amusement and Water Parks Reopening to Guests in June

Posted By on Mon, Jun 8, 2020 at 2:01 PM

click image TWITTER / SEAWORLDTEXAS
  • Twitter / SeaWorldTexas
Despite lingering concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, amusement parks and waterparks across San Antonio are reopening for summer fun.

The first to welcome guests was Aquatica San Antonio, Sea World's standalone water park, which reopened Saturday after being shuttered since March.



Aquatica victors must make reservations ahead and expert to have their temperature checked upon arrival. Guests must wear masks in designated areas, but face coverings won't be allowed on water attractions. The park will remain open for the summer season.

Sea World San Antonio will reopen on June 19.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas' will have a staggered opening for its dry amusements and White Water Bay park, opening the former to members and pass holders on June 19 and the latter on June 20. Both areas will open to the general public June 22. Reservations are required, and guests are encouraged to buy parking online.

As of press time, Schlitterbahn New Braunfels plans to reopen later this month. However, the park hasn't announced an official date.

More information on safety measures for Aquatica and Six Flags, as well as updates for Schlitterbahn, can be found on the parks' respective websites.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Tobin Center Reopens With Two Free Events This Week Read More

  2. Paintings by San Antonio Artist Juxtapose Trump's Bible Photo Op with Violent Dispersal of Protestors Read More

  3. San Antonio Photographer Invites Locals to Participate in Black Lives Matter Protest Portraits Read More

  4. The New York Times Proves That It Does Not Remember the Alamo Read More

  5. San Antonio Spurs One of 22 Teams Returning to Finish NBA Season Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation