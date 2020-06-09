San Antonio Zoo Welcomes Births of Cute Babies From Across the Animal Kingdom

click to enlarge
Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
The zoo's new baby tamandua hangs out on mom's back.
Once again, the San Antonio Zoo is here to brighten up our week with a major dose of cute.
On Tuesday, the zoo announced that its animals gave birth a bunch of new babies during its temporary closure. Among the new residents are amphibians, snakes, birds and even a set of lemur twins.
Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
The zoo's twin black-and-white ruffed lemurs.
The zoo's baby boom includes three adorable balls of fluff: a Southern Tamandua — a species of anteater native to South America — plus twin black-and-white ruffed lemurs. The Tamandua is the fourth born to parents Tammie and Lucho, and the twin lemurs, born to first-time mom Zaza, are the first black-and-white ruffed lemurs to be born at the zoo in 30 years.
Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
The zoo's Hwamei chick, pictured at a few weeks old.
In a first for the zoo, a Hwamei chick hatched from a brightly colored turquoise egg. The Hwamei is a passerine bird, or songbird, native to eastern Asia.
Other notable births include several at-risk species: reticulated Flatwoods salamanders
, a West African crowned crane chick, Henkel’s leaf-tailed geckos, the critically endangered Mexican endemic tequila splitfin and the extinct-in-the-wild La Palma pupfish.
Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
The La Palma pupfish is extinct in the wild.
“As always I am very proud of our Animal Care Specialists for all their hard work, dedication, and passion they bring to zoo daily,” San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement.
“These successful births are a result of the excellent care the animals receive and are key to continuing our mission of securing a future for wildlife.”
