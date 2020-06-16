Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

New Exhibit by San Antonio's Witte Museum Uses Artwork to Educate About Big Cats

Posted By on Tue, Jun 16, 2020 at 11:13 AM

click to enlarge "Partners," 2007. John Banovich. Oil on Belgian linen. 32” x 50”. Collection of the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art. - COURTESY OF WITTE MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of Witte Museum
  • "Partners," 2007. John Banovich. Oil on Belgian linen. 32” x 50”. Collection of the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art.
Lions and tigers, and um … panthers? No, it's not the phrase many of us learned from the Wizard of Oz, but it accurately describes the Witte Museum’s new "King of Beasts" exhibit.

Featuring more than 30 works by John Banovich — an oil painter internationally renowned for dramatic portrayals of wildlife — the show explores big cats, their prehistoric ancestors and the connections they have with each other.



The works, full of sharp-toothed predators, will help visitors better understand humans’ fascinations with these attractive yet fearsome beasts through Banovich's 25 years of research. Spanning from the lions of Africa to the mountain lions of Texas, the exhibit also will draw attention to the importance of big cat conservation and its importance to the human species.

$10-$14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Witte Museum, 3801 Broadway St., (210) 357-1900, wittemuseum.org.

