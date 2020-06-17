25 LGBTQ+ San Antonio Creatives on Celebrating Pride and Boosting Black Voices During a Tumultuous Time

click to enlarge Clockwise from top left: LGBTQ+ San Antonio creatives Polly Anna Rocha, Darian Donovan Thomas, Jose Villalobos, Daiquonne Lanier, Aamori Olujimi, Golden Skyy, Ana Fernandez and Anel I. Flores

This year marks half a century since the Christopher Street Liberation Day March commemorated the first anniversary of the Stonewall Riots — the New York uprising that birthed the gay rights movement and LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations around the world.Sadly, Pride in the modern era frequently focuses on hedonism and rainbows while neglecting to recognize Stonewall’s history as a violent protest over police routinely raiding gay bars and harassing the community. With the world entangled in both a global pandemic and protests over racial injustice and police brutality, we reached out to 40-plus LGBTQ+ San Antonio creatives to ask them how Pride should be observed this year, how identity shapes their work and what role they see artists playing within the realm of politics.Twenty-five people responded to our questionnaire, which asked participants to answer at least three questions from a series of six.