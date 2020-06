Texas Family Creates Internet Buzz With Homespun Remake of Pee-wee's Big Adventure

click image Twitter / peeweeherman

Those of us who planned to catch comedian Paul Reubens' summer tour celebrating the 35th anniversary ofput on a frowny face when the pandemic scuttled those plans.But here's something to cheer up fans of the cult film: a boy in Texas named Roosevelt decided to recreate the entire movie with his family during quarantine.The Wren family re-shot every scene from the 1985 movie using resources available at home. Since then, their 49-minute-long remake has amassed more than 10,000 views on YouTube The video even got the approval of Pee-wee himself."A kid named Roosevelt wanted to re-create Pee-Wee's Big Adventure — the ENTIRE MOVIE!!! So he did... with his family...while quarantined!! Introducing... Roosevelt's Big Adventure!" gushed the official Pee-wee Twitter account Pee-wee's website even gave props to the young actor and his family, posting the vid in its entirety: "A retelling of the classic 1985 movie by one of PeeWee's biggest and smallest fans — this was all his idea! Created during quarantine with what we had."