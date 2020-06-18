Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 18, 2020

Texas Family Creates Internet Buzz With Homespun Remake of Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Posted By on Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 8:02 AM

click image TWITTER / PEEWEEHERMAN
  • Twitter / peeweeherman
Those of us who planned to catch comedian Paul Reubens' summer tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of PeeWee's Big Adventure put on a frowny face when the pandemic scuttled those plans.

But here's something to cheer up fans of the cult film: a boy in Texas named Roosevelt decided to recreate the entire movie with his family during quarantine.



The Wren family re-shot every scene from the 1985 movie using resources available at home. Since then, their 49-minute-long remake has amassed more than 10,000 views on YouTube.

The video even got the approval of Pee-wee himself.

"A kid named Roosevelt wanted to re-create Pee-Wee's Big Adventure — the ENTIRE MOVIE!!! So he did... with his family...while quarantined!! Introducing... Roosevelt's Big Adventure!" gushed the official Pee-wee Twitter account.

Pee-wee's website even gave props to the young actor and his family, posting the vid in its entirety: "A retelling of the classic 1985 movie by one of PeeWee's biggest and smallest fans — this was all his idea! Created during quarantine with what we had."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 25 LGBTQ+ San Antonio Creatives on Celebrating Pride and Boosting Black Voices During a Tumultuous Time Read More

  2. My Darling Vivian About Johnny Cash’s First Wife, San Antonio Native Vivian Liberto, Hitting VOD Read More

  3. San Antonio Museum of Art and Poet Laureate Launch Project to Help Words Spark Change Read More

  4. San Antonio Public Library Resumes Partial Services Read More

  5. Woodlawn Theatre Reopens With Showings of Musical Feature Films Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation