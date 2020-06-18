Thursday, June 18, 2020
Texas Family Creates Internet Buzz With Homespun Remake of Pee-wee's Big Adventure
Posted
By Kayla Padilla
on Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 8:02 AM
click image
Those of us who planned to catch comedian Paul Reubens' summer tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of PeeWee's Big Adventure
put on a frowny face when the pandemic scuttled those plans.
But here's something to cheer up fans of the cult film: a boy in Texas named Roosevelt decided to recreate the entire movie with his family during quarantine.
The Wren family re-shot every scene from the 1985 movie using resources available at home. Since then, their 49-minute-long remake has amassed more than 10,000 views on YouTube
.
The video even got the approval of Pee-wee himself.
"A kid named Roosevelt wanted to re-create Pee-Wee's Big Adventure — the ENTIRE MOVIE!!! So he did... with his family...while quarantined!! Introducing... Roosevelt's Big Adventure!" gushed the official Pee-wee Twitter account
.
Pee-wee's website
even gave props to the young actor and his family, posting the vid in its entirety: "A retelling of the classic 1985 movie by one of PeeWee's biggest and smallest fans — this was all his idea! Created during quarantine with what we had."
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: PeeWee, Pee-Wee, Family, recreation, Roosevelt, Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, movie, film, 1985, family, quarantine, YouTube, homemade, Twitter, Paul, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.