Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 19, 2020

Slab Cinema Returns With Noir Film Series at San Antonio's The Good Kind

Posted By on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 3:07 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO / THE GOOD KIND
  • Courtesy Photo / The Good Kind
San Antonians not yet ready to venture into cineplexes now have another moviegoing option — and one that involves food, drink and fresh air.

Outdoor movie institution Slab Cinema will mark the end of its pandemic hiatus with a series of screenings at The Good Kind Southtown.



The restaurant and bar will host “Monday Noir,” a socially distant summer movie series that will allow people to watch vintage crime films in its garden lounge.

The first installment will take place Monday, June 22 at dusk with the screening of Rudolph Maté's 1950 classic “D.O.A”. Moviegoers can also munch on popcorn, enjoy food from their restaurant's full kitchen menu and drink signature craft cocktails from the bar.

All seating will be sanitized, spaced and ticketed to ensure the safety of guests. Single seats are $6 and four-top tables run $22. Screening info is available on The Good Kind’s Facebook page.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. My Darling Vivian About Johnny Cash’s First Wife, San Antonio Native Vivian Liberto, Hitting VOD Read More

  2. 25 LGBTQ+ San Antonio Creatives on Celebrating Pride and Boosting Black Voices During a Tumultuous Time Read More

  3. Texas Family Creates Internet Buzz With Homespun Remake of Pee-wee's Big Adventure Read More

  4. San Antonio-Based Poet Fernando Rover Jr. Hosting Online Father's Day Reading on Saturday Read More

  5. San Antonio Museum of Art and Poet Laureate Launch Project to Help Words Spark Change Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation