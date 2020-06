Slab Cinema Returns With Noir Film Series at San Antonio's The Good Kind

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / The Good Kind

San Antonians not yet ready to venture into cineplexes now have another moviegoing option — and one that involves food, drink and fresh air.Outdoor movie institution Slab Cinema will mark the end of its pandemic hiatus with a series of screenings at The Good Kind Southtown.The restaurant and bar will host “Monday Noir,” a socially distant summer movie series that will allow people to watch vintage crime films in its garden lounge.The first installment will take place Monday, June 22 at dusk with the screening of Rudolph Maté's 1950 classic “D.O.A”. Moviegoers can also munch on popcorn, enjoy food from their restaurant's full kitchen menu and drink signature craft cocktails from the bar.All seating will be sanitized, spaced and ticketed to ensure the safety of guests. Single seats are $6 and four-top tables run $22. Screening info is available on The Good Kind’s Facebook page