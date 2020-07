Actor Danny Trejo Opens Up About Life and Career in New Documentary Inmate #1

click to enlarge Universal PIctures

Whether audiences know him as the vengeful ex-Federale in thefranchise or in one of the hundreds of other movie and TV roles he is credited with including Navajas in, Johnny 23 inor as Tortuga in his two-episode-turn on TV’s, veteran actor Danny Trejo has had a full career and an even fuller life.In the documentary, which hits VOD platforms July 7 , Trejo, who was discovered on the set of the 1985 action thriller, takes a look back through his troubled adolescence, which landed him in and out of prison through the 1960s, including a stint in San Quentin, and explains how his reckless lifestyle led him to Hollywood.During an interview with thelate last month, Trejo, 76, talked about using his platform to give back to the community, why he works so much and when he plans to retire from making movies.What I really love about them is that they give me a great platform to spread the message and let people know that drugs and alcohol will ruin your life and education is the key to anything you want to do. With this platform, I can walk on to any campus and have everybody’s attention. I can walk into any juvenile hall and everybody wants to hear — not so much what Danny Trejo has to say — what the guy from[has to say].[Late actor] Dennis Hopper once told me that art was something you hang on the walls. I love movies because they’re entertaining. We wanted to do the documentary as entertaining but with a message.I never thought I would get out of prison. Nobody had any hopes of me making it through the 60s. So, here I am. This is like divine inspiration. Thank you, Jesus, for every year.I don’t see how. I would probably still be a drug counselor. And I am. I’m still a drug counselor. That’s my first love. I work with drug addicts and alcoholics and guys just getting out of prison. But I do that now more on a public relations scale. We detox heroin addicts. I found a great place to find [addicts] in the movie business.Believe me, it happens all the time. I act like I know them — “Oh, yeah, what’s up?” — until they give me some kind of [clue like], “Remember, we worked on …” and I’m like, “Oh, yeah!”.) They’ve upped it for me. I love to work. My agent knows that if I’m not working, then [I’ll] just take anything because I want to work. I did a low budget movie once as a favor for a friend and I ended up going to Paris twice, Venezuela, Brazil and Florida all in the same movie. It was awesome!Yeah, I kind of feel like that. If I retire, I’ll die. But what’s to retire from? People say, “Aren’t you going on vacation?” My life’s a vacation! I love doing this.I don’t even know. I don’t remember the movie . (.) What was the name of the movie?I don’t know that one. (.)My agent knows that I need to keep working. Otherwise, I’ll buy another old car.My ’65 Buick Riviera. It’s running perfect. I did the Jay Leno show () with that. Now, we’re working on a ’49 Chevy Stepside Pickup. Beautiful.