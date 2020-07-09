San Antonio Spurs Star Patty Mills Donating $1 Million in Salary to Black Lives Matter Groups

click to enlarge Instagram / @spurs

Patty Mills

San Antonio Spurs star Patty Mills has pledged to donate his entire NBA salary for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season to groups fighting for racial justice, including Black Lives Matter organizations.And that's no small commitment. The 11-year NBA veteran and Australian native is expected to make $1,017,818.54 playing in the season's eight remaining games.The current NBA season, postponed since March, resumes July 31 in Orlando, Florida."I've made the decision to go to Orlando and I'm proud to say that I'm taking every cent earned from these eight games that we're playing ... and donating that directly back to Black Lives Matter Australia, Blacks Deaths in Custody and a recent campaign that's called the We Got You campaign dedicated to ending racism in sport in Australia," Mills said in a video message. "I'm playing in Orlando because I don't want to leave any money on the table that could be going directly to Black communities."The donation piggybacks the 2014 NBA champion's recent launch of the Team Mills Foundation. The nonprofit, unveiled in May, is dedicated to helping families, environmental stewardship, preserving cultures around the globe, empowering women and more.