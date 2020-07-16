SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, July 16, 2020

San Antonio Artist Kelly O'Connor Debuts New Installation at McNay Art Museum

Posted By on Thu, Jul 16, 2020 at 9:47 AM

click to enlarge O'Connor's large-scale work will be installed in the museum's AT&T Lobby. - COURTESY OF MCNAY ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
  • O'Connor's large-scale work will be installed in the museum's AT&T Lobby.
This week, the McNay Museum will showcase a new work by San Antonio artist  Kelly O'Connor, who also serves as Ruby City's head of communications and collections.

The new, large-scale installation Multifaceted Woman will be on display in the museum's AT&T Lobby. It is the ninth such installation in the space.



O'Connor often uses iconic characters from pop culture and literature, such as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz and Alice from Alice in Wonderland. According to the McNay, her work "aims to pull back the curtain on the idyllic, artificial stereotypes that have been presented in popular culture for decades."

Multifaceted Woman explores similar themes of artificial happiness portrayed in American visual culture of the '50s and '60s. The installation will be on view starting Friday, July 17.

