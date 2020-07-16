San Antonio Artist Kelly O'Connor Debuts New Installation at McNay Art Museum

click to enlarge Courtesy of McNay Art Museum

O'Connor's large-scale work will be installed in the museum's AT&T Lobby.

This week, the McNay Museum will showcase a new work by San Antonio artist Kelly O'Connor, who also serves as Ruby City's head of communications and collections.The new, large-scale installationwill be on displayin the museum's AT&T Lobby. It is the ninth such installation in the space.O'Connor often uses iconic characters from pop culture and literature, such as Dorothy from theand Alice from. According to the McNay, her work "aims to pull back the curtain on the idyllic, artificial stereotypes that have been presented in popular culture for decades."explores similar themes of artificial happiness portrayed in American visual culture of the '50s and '60s. The installation will be on view starting Friday, July 17.