San Antonio Area Dad Goes Viral for Matching Face Masks to His Ties

If this isn't a major dad move, we don't know what is.
A Castroville man became a Twitter sensation after his daughter posted photos of his pandemic-era work outfits, for which he matches his face masks to his ties.
"Dad..... whyyyyy," @ki_eeks tweeted on Wednesday, along with two selfies of her father sporting custom face mask/tie combos.
Dad..... whyyyyy 🤦🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/Wziy2kAR1C— 🦥ki ht (@ki_eeks) July 15, 2020
According to @ki_eeks, her pop's been able to show up his colleagues at North Park Chevrolet in Castroville in these custom accessories thanks to his girlfriend, who makes them using the ties' matching pocket squares.
With 560,000 likes and 50,000 retweets, it's probably an understatement to say the tweet took fire. We get it, though — it's not usually your average suburban white guy that busts out looks like this.
Dad said drip or drown 😂— Kennedy ✊🏾 BLACK LIVES MATTER (@Kvnnxdy) July 16, 2020
And we better buckle in, because Daddy-O won't be slowing down anytime soon: "He just bought 50 ties and square[s] yesterday," @ki_eeks tweeted.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.