San Antonio Area Dad Goes Viral for Matching Face Masks to His Ties

If this isn't a major dad move, we don't know what is.

A Castroville man became a Twitter sensation after his daughter posted photos of his pandemic-era work outfits, for which he matches his face masks to his ties.

"Dad..... whyyyyy," @ki_eeks tweeted on Wednesday, along with two selfies of her father sporting custom face mask/tie combos.

According to @ki_eeks, her pop's been able to show up his colleagues at North Park Chevrolet in Castroville in these custom accessories thanks to his girlfriend, who makes them using the ties' matching pocket squares.

With 560,000 likes and 50,000 retweets, it's probably an understatement to say the tweet took fire. We get it, though — it's not usually your average suburban white guy that busts out looks like this.

Dad said drip or drown 😂 — Kennedy ✊🏾 BLACK LIVES MATTER (@Kvnnxdy) July 16, 2020

And we better buckle in, because Daddy-O won't be slowing down anytime soon: "He just bought 50 ties and square[s] yesterday," @ki_eeks tweeted.

