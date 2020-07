Performing Arts San Antonio to Stream Award-Winning Star Wars Parody Musical Wicket

click to enlarge Walt Disney Studios Motion PIctures

The parody takes its name from the Ewok Wicket, played by Warwick Davis in The Return of the Jedi.

While a trip to the theater may now feel like a pastime from a galaxy far, far away, Performing Arts San Antonio is bringing its 2019parody musicalto screens at home.This weekend, PASA will stream a filmed performance offor ticket holders to watch, regardless of geographical location.As the name insinuates,is a parody ofin the fashion thatis toz, highlighting of one of the more precocious creations of theuniverse:'s cuddly ewoks. The musical is described by PASA as "explor[ing] the love/hate relationship between creators and fans while calling [George] Lucas to task for the racism, sexism and maybe even sizism of the originaltrilogy."PASA's March 2019 production of the geeky comedy won a slew of local awards, including Best Musical at the Broadway World San Antonio regional awards.Funds raised from thestreamed performance will support the theater's recovery from cancellations caused by the pandemic as well as fund future events.Streaming passes are currently on sale online at a discounted price of $5.