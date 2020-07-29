VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Performing Arts San Antonio to Stream Award-Winning Star Wars Parody Musical Wicket

Posted By on Wed, Jul 29, 2020 at 1:58 PM

click to enlarge The parody takes its name from the Ewok Wicket, played by Warwick Davis in The Return of the Jedi. - WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES
  • Walt Disney Studios Motion PIctures
  • The parody takes its name from the Ewok Wicket, played by Warwick Davis in The Return of the Jedi.
While a trip to the theater may now feel like a pastime from a galaxy far, far away, Performing Arts San Antonio is bringing its 2019 Star Wars parody musical Wicket to screens at home.

This weekend, PASA will stream a filmed performance of Wicket for ticket holders to watch, regardless of geographical location.



As the name insinuates, Wicket is a parody of Star Wars in the fashion that Wicked is to The Wizard of Oz, highlighting of one of the more precocious creations of the Star Wars universe: The Return of the Jedi's cuddly ewoks. The musical is described by PASA as "explor[ing] the love/hate relationship between creators and fans while calling [George] Lucas to task for the racism, sexism and maybe even sizism of the original Star Wars trilogy."

PASA's March 2019 production of the geeky comedy won a slew of local awards, including Best Musical at the Broadway World San Antonio regional awards.

Funds raised from the Wicket streamed performance will support the theater's recovery from cancellations caused by the pandemic as well as fund future events.

Streaming passes are currently on sale online at a discounted price of $5.

$5, Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2, Vimeo, performingartssa.org.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Meet the Muralistas: Outdoor Artists Tap Into San Antonio’s Cultural DNA Read More

  2. San Antonians Can Craft Sustainably at Home with a Virtual Version of Spare Parts' Sunday Funday Read More

  3. San Antonio Teen Raises Funds to Provide Clear Face Masks to Deaf and Hard of Hearing Individuals Read More

  4. Comedian Adam Carolla Performing at LOL Friday and Saturday, Says Catching COVID ‘Doesn’t Faze Me’ Read More

  5. San Antonio Artist Victoria Suescum Celebrates Folk Art of Local Tienditas in McNay Show Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 15, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation