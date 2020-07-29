Performing Arts San Antonio to Stream Award-Winning Star Wars Parody Musical Wicket
Posted
By Dana Nichols
on Wed, Jul 29, 2020 at 1:58 PM
click to enlarge
-
Walt Disney Studios Motion PIctures
-
The parody takes its name from the Ewok Wicket, played by Warwick Davis in The Return of the Jedi.
While a trip to the theater may now feel like a pastime from a galaxy far, far away, Performing Arts San Antonio is bringing its 2019 Star Wars
parody musical Wicket
to screens at home.
This weekend, PASA will stream
a filmed performance of Wicket
for ticket holders to watch, regardless of geographical location.
As the name insinuates, Wicket
is a parody of Star Wars
in the fashion that Wicked
is to The Wizard of O
z, highlighting of one of the more precocious creations of the Star Wars
universe: The Return of the Jedi
's cuddly ewoks. The musical is described by PASA as "explor[ing] the love/hate relationship between creators and fans while calling [George] Lucas to task for the racism, sexism and maybe even sizism of the original Star Wars
trilogy."
PASA's March 2019 production of the geeky comedy won a slew of local awards, including Best Musical at the Broadway World San Antonio regional awards.
Funds raised from the Wicket
streamed performance will support the theater's recovery from cancellations caused by the pandemic as well as fund future events.
Streaming passes are currently on sale online
at a discounted price of $5.
$5, Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2, Vimeo, performingartssa.org.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: wicket, star wars, theatre, PASA, performing arts san antonio, musical, musical arts, streaming, online, online events, covid, coronavirus, covid-19, san antonio, Texas, things to do in san antonio, things to do at home, online event, virtual event, streaming, stream, theater, live theater, parody, ewoks, return of the jedi, george lucas, comedy, geeky, nerdy events, nerd culture, things to do online, Image