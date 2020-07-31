San Antonio Zoo's Emergency Fund Receives $25K Donation From Union Pacific

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
Like the rest of the city and its inhabitants right now, the San Antonio Zoo has done what it can to adapt to trying times.
Unlike many zoos across the country, San Antonio's is entirely dependent on guest visits, donations and grants. With low attendance numbers since reopening, donations and other support are more important than ever to supports the organization's employees, volunteers and animals.
To that end, Union Pacific is donating $25,000 to the San Antonio Zoo’s Emergency Fund.
“At Union Pacific, we believe that having a safe place to live, a family-supporting career and access to vibrant spaces are critical for communities to thrive,” UP Senior Director of Public Affairs Ivan Jaime said in a statement. “By investing in high-quality nonprofits and programs where our employees live and work, such as the San Antonio Zoo, we achieve a step toward our mission while helping communities grow and prosper.”
However, the zoo is still in the red — the combined cost of animal care and infrastructure run nearly $500,000 a week. The organization is asking anyone able to help with funding to consider doing so. Donations can be made to the recovery efforts online
.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.