VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 13, 2020

San Antonio Zoo Reaches New Milestone in Campaign to Conserve Texas Horned Lizards

Posted By on Thu, Aug 13, 2020 at 9:33 AM

click to enlarge Texas horned lizard hatchlings emerge from their eggs. - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
  • Texas horned lizard hatchlings emerge from their eggs.
The latest clutch of eggs to hatch at the San Antonio Zoo's Center for Conservation and Research marks a new breakthrough for the organization's Texas Horned Lizard Reintroduction Project.

While the lizards are far from the first of their species to hatch at the zoo, this latest bunch brings the total of captive-born horned lizards high enough that the zoo can conduct its first ever release of the reptiles into the wild.



This fall, the zoo plans to release 100 horned lizards into a suitable South Texas habitat, bolstering the survival of the State Reptile of Texas.

click to enlarge A group of young Texas horned lizards cluster together. - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
  • A group of young Texas horned lizards cluster together.
After the release, though, the lizards won't be forgotten. The zoo will monitor them with a very special employee: a horned lizard detection canine.

That's right — a lizard-sniffing pup!

According to a statement from the zoo, the specially trained dog will cue handlers to the scent of "their shed skin, eggs and scat." In addition to monitoring the released lizards, the dog can help locate possible release sites and find lizards that can serve as founders for the captive breeding colony.

"I am proud of the work we are doing to bring back the beloved Texas horned lizard," Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement.

"While we have a multitude of global conservation projects, it’s especially rewarding to be able to secure a future for wildlife right here in our backyard," Morrow added.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Podcaster Joe Rogan Officially Makes His Move to Texas Read More

  2. Artist Illustrates Trademark San Antonio Intersections as Part of Larger Minimalist Maps Project Read More

  3. San Antonio Native Leads Cast Against Lizard People in Pizzagate Horror Satire Read More

  4. Did a Guatemalan Filmmaker Just Make the Best La Llorona Movie Ever? Read More

  5. Who’s Next? Artpace’s Open Call Is Poised to Jumpstart the Careers of More Texas Creators Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation