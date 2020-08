Viral Instagram Post Names the Alamo as the Worst Attraction in Texas

click image Twitter / mattsurely

According to a recent, highly unscientific poll, the Alamo is considered the "worst attraction" in the state of Texas.Chart-making Instagrammer Matt Shirley polled his nearly 400,000 followers to see what they thought the worst attraction in every state was. The winner — or should we say, loser — for the Lone Star State? None other than the iconic mission located in downtown San Antonio."This map is made from answers from a poll on my IG story," Shirley said on Instagram . "I took the most popular answers and slapped them on a map, so don’t blame me."According to the chart , other states' worst attractions include West Virginia's Mothman, Massachusetts' Plymouth Rock and Colorado's Casa Bonita.While we won't argue that the Alamo may perhaps be a tad, shall we say, overrated, we can't help but admit our feelings are a little hurt.