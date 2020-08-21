VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 21, 2020

Viral Instagram Post Names the Alamo as the Worst Attraction in Texas

Posted By on Fri, Aug 21, 2020 at 3:43 PM

click image TWITTER / MATTSURELY
  • Twitter / mattsurely
According to a recent, highly unscientific poll, the Alamo is considered the "worst attraction" in the state of Texas.

Chart-making Instagrammer Matt Shirley polled his nearly 400,000 followers to see what they thought the worst attraction in every state was. The winner — or should we say, loser — for the Lone Star State? None other than the iconic mission located in downtown San Antonio.



"This map is made from answers from a poll on my IG story," Shirley said on Instagram. "I took the most popular answers and slapped them on a map, so don’t blame me."

According to the chart, other states' worst attractions include West Virginia's Mothman, Massachusetts' Plymouth Rock and Colorado's Casa Bonita.

While we won't argue that the Alamo may perhaps be a tad, shall we say, overrated, we can't help but admit our feelings are a little hurt.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Podcaster Joe Rogan Officially Makes His Move to Texas Read More

  2. San Antonio Public Library Offers Back-to-School Help, Including Free WiFi and Homework Aid Read More

  3. '80s Star Deborah Foreman to Host Drive-In Double Feature at San Antonio's EVO Entertainment Read More

  4. Who’s Next? Artpace’s Open Call Is Poised to Jumpstart the Careers of More Texas Creators Read More

  5. San Antonio Chamber Ensemble Agarita Announces Delicious Slate of Fall Concerts Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation