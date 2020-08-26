Bihl Haus Arts Exhibit Depicts Impacts of Climate Change Through Hottest Decade in History

click to enlarge
Through the hottest decade ever recorded
, artist Sabra Booth
has been compiling works which show the impacts of climate change and environmental destruction. She has now gathered these pieces into the retrospective "Hot Pursuit: A Visual Commentary on Climate Change," which is currently on view at Bihl Haus Arts.
The exhibition, which can be viewed in a virual tour on the gallery's website
, inspires a sense of urgency regarding the climate crisis. Bihl Haus Art will continue the exhibit until October 24.
Booth told the San Antonio Report
both climate change and the COVID-19 crisis have placed scientific evidence in the middle of political conflicts, and both will have a devastating effect on our society.
“It’s what’s happening with COVID,” she said. “There’s the science side of it, and then there’s the political side of it, and it’s really difficult to get political movement. And that’s where the power is within the state to make effective change for the betterment of the planet.”
She produced one of the collection's earliest works, Slick
, in 2010 after witnessing environmental devastation of the BP Deepwater Horizons oil spill off the coast of Louisiana. Bihl Haus also constructed a special blacklight room to exhibit Light Works
, which depicts how colorful corals die and bleach to white as ocean waters warm.
In conjunction with the exhibition, retired professor Denise Barkis Richeter will lead a free online gallery talk “Climate Change is Real: What You Can Do to Help Get Our CO2 Emissions to a Safe Level" at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Richter was a professor of mass communication and served as chair of the Viva Verde committee at Palo Alto College.
“[The climate crisis] is going to dwarf coronavirus if we don't get a handle on it,” Richeter said in the exhibition announcement. “The safe level of CO2 in the atmosphere is 350 ppm; we just surpassed 415 on July 4.”
