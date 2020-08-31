No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, August 31, 2020

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio Reveals Details for Planned Outdoor Performances

Posted By on Mon, Aug 31, 2020 at 9:56 AM

click image FACEBOOK / CLASSIC THEATRE OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Facebook / Classic Theatre of San Antonio
The Classic Theatre gave theater-goers a deeper look into how it's handling live performances for the first entry in its outdoor-only 13th season in a recent email newsletter.

The season opens in October with the Shakespearean tragedy Macbeth. Though Macbeth is infamously known as “The Scottish Play” amongst thespians due to superstitions surrounding a history of perilous mishaps associated with the production, The Classic is taking measures to avoid adding a COVID-19 outbreak to the list.



In addition to holding performances at outdoor venues — the San Antonio Botanical Garden and The Espee — the capacity of each will be limited to 99 people. Patrons will be greeted with temperature checks, admitted only if masked and seated in clearly marked areas spaced more than 6 feet apart. Attendees will need to bring their own blankets, while masks and chairs will be available for purchase.

The actors themselves will be masked and distanced 10 feet away from the audience, and 6 feet from each other throughout the performance — with one notable exception. The lead actors playing Macbeth (John Stillwaggon) and Lady Macbeth (Carolyn Dellinger) are married, and thus may be able to share scenes together unmasked.

Macbeth opens at the Botanical Garden on October 2, and will be followed by productions of Thornton Wilder's Our Town and Sophocles' Antigone.

$24-$39, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays October 2-11, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays October 16-25, The Espee, 1174 East Commerce Street, (210) 589-8450, classictheatre.org.

