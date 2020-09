San Antonio Man Replaces Grocery Labels with Facts About Local and National Police Issues

click image Twitter / alex_zee

One of my San Antonio friends has been using his graphic design skillz to re-label grocery store cans with facts about local/national police issues and I’m so impressed: pic.twitter.com/lBajvXukXs — Alex Zielinski (@alex_zee) September 11, 2020

A sneaky San Antonio graphic designer has made label alterations in local grocery aisles in the name of Black Lives Matter.On Friday, the's Alex Zielinski, aalum, tweeted photos of some normal looking grocery items — that is, until you read the labels."One of my San Antonio friends has been using his graphic design skillz to re-label grocery store cans with facts about local/national police issues and I’m so impressed," her tweet reads.The pictures show Jif peanut butter converted to read Blm, Campbell's soup cans featuring the names of Breonna Taylor and Marquise Jones — both of whom were shot by police — and the pièce de résistance, Ocean Spray canned cranberries altered to read "San Antonio City just added $8.1 Million to the Police Budget."According to Zielinski, her unnamed friend doesn't want to get internet famous for his guerrilla protest tactics: "He doesn't want recognition, just wants to elevate these issues," she said in a subsequent tweet From what we can tell from the price labels visible in the pictures, these altered goods look to have been placed on the shelves of local H-E-Bs. So, anyone seeking a limited-edition BLM can of Spam may want to keep their eyes peeled on their next grocery run.