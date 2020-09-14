No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 14, 2020

San Antonio takes annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration online

Posted By on Mon, Sep 14, 2020 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • City of San Antonio
For 25 years, Folklorico dancers and the ring of trumpets and violins down the street marked the celebration of Mexican independence and Hispanic Heritage month in San Antonio. This year, the streets may be largely empty to avoid the spread of coronavirus, but the Fiestas Patrias will continue online.

The City of San Antonio has partnered with the Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission to carry on the celebration of Mexican and Hispanic culture in the city with a series of events held in the virtual space. Events will stream on the Department of Arts and Culture's website, YouTube channel, and TVSA.



“Although we can’t gather in person this year, the Fiestas Patrias San Antonio programming will allow us to commemorate the occasion by bringing these meaningful traditions into our homes,” Roberto C. Treviño, District 1 Councilman and Honorary Diez y Seis Commission Chair, said in a press release.

The series begins on Tuesday, September 15 with a livestream of El Grito San Antonio, featuring music and dance performances.

El Grito represents the call to arms priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla gave in 1810 when he rang his bell and touched off the insurgencies across the country against the colonial Spanish government. As part of the commemoration, at the same time in Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will recite Hidalgo y Costilla's legendary speech and ring the church bell that was tolled more than two centuries ago.

After El Grito San Antonio, other events on the schedule include the Avenida Guadalupe Diez y Seis Parade, a charreada, a Mariachi Festival and Vida Mi Cultura, a Guadalupe Dance Company performance.

“This year, we will observe Mexican Independence Day and Hispanic Heritage Month in a different way, while continuing to focus on the shared culture, friendship and solidarity that bind San Antonio and Mexico,” Consul General of Mexico Rubén Minutti Zanatta said in a statement.

Free, 8 p.m. Sept. 15, City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture and Youtube, getcreativesanantonio.com.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Man Replaces Grocery Labels with Facts About Local and National Police Issues Read More

  2. Massive New Art Gallery to Open in Downtown San Antonio in October Read More

  3. Bruce Campbell Heads to San Antonio for Socially Distanced Halloween-Weekend Screening of Evil Dead Read More

  4. Burton Ball Returns in October as Drive-Through Experience at San Antonio's Traders Village Read More

  5. Sidewalk Storyteller: Artist Anne Wallace Still Cementing the History of Lavaca, San Antonio’s Oldest Neighborhood Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation