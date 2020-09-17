Thursday, September 17, 2020
San Antonio's McNay Art Museum wins $1.5M grant to cover expenses during the pandemic
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Sep 17, 2020 at 3:31 PM
San Antonio's McNay Art Museum has landed $1.5 million in operating support from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the largest funder of arts and the humanities in the United States.
The grant is part of the foundation's new Art Museum Futures Fund
, an emergency grant program created to help support the arts during the COVID-19 crisis. The McNay is one of 12 museums in the nation to receive funding under the new program and the only one in Texas.
“We are profoundly grateful to the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for recognizing our role in the health and happiness of San Antonio,” McNay Director and CEO Richard Aste said in a statement.
“We have a long road ahead, and Mellon’s major support during the pandemic enables the McNay to continue leaning into our mission of engaging a diverse community in the discovery and enjoyment of the visual arts.”
