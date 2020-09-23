No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

San Antonio Halloween staple Monster-Con returns from the dead for online event

Posted By on Wed, Sep 23, 2020 at 4:01 PM

click image FACEBOOK / MONSTER CON
  • Facebook / Monster Con
They’re baaaack. Virtually this time.

Monster-Con — a San Antonio convention celebrating everything monstrous, scary and Halloween-y — is returning this year in an online incarnation. Resurrected from the ashes of cancellation, the con's eighth annual installment will be a virtual costume contest and vendor space.



The online Art and Gift Bazaar will run from September 25 to October 31, offering spooky merch for the haunting season. Collectibles, comics, toys and vintage finds will be among the offerings — no walking required. Additionally, the con's special guests stuntman Bob Elmore and actor Ed Guinn (Editor's Note: no relation to that Ed Gein), both of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise fame, will still be selling their autographs to those who want to get their hands on their scary scrawls.

Monster-Con will host adult's and kid's costume contests, along with the new contest category Best Dressed Haunted House, which will allow local Halloween-lovers to go Clark Griswold on their abodes.

Participants can enter by posting their costume and decor photos online. Winners will be determined by how many likes each entry receives. No nude, illegal, political or COVID-19 related costumes are allowed, but anybody who holds in their "cheeto president" jokes in favor of a frightening mask has a chance to win a gift basket with items from vendors worth nearly $100.

Free, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, September 26 and Sunday, September 27, Facebook, Monster-Con, facebook.com/txmonstercon.

