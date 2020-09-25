No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, September 25, 2020

San Antonio stand-up Cleto Rodriguez debuts comedy special on Amazon Prime Video

Posted By on Fri, Sep 25, 2020 at 10:27 AM

click to enlarge AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
  • Amazon Prime Video
San Antonio and Amazon Prime Video have one thing in common — a shared love of stand-up comic Cleto Rodriguez.

This week, the Alamo City comedian was voted Best Stand-Up Comic in the Current's 2020 Best of San Antonio issue, and anyone curious why need only open up their Prime Video app. Rodriguez's special Devil, Get the Heck Outta Here! dropped on the streaming service this week.



According to MySA, Devil, Get the Heck Outta Here! was recorded a few years ago at a local church, but it took until now for Rodriguez to land a distribution deal.

"When I got the news, I felt like Ritchie Valens when he got his first song," Rodriguez told MySA about the experience.

"I am just so excited, I am tearing up just talking about it. I had always prayed to go nationwide, and God had a plan for me to go worldwide."

Devil, Get the Heck Outta Here! is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

