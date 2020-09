San Antonio stand-up Cleto Rodriguez debuts comedy special on Amazon Prime Video

click to enlarge Amazon Prime Video

San Antonio and Amazon Prime Video have one thing in common — a shared love of stand-up comic Cleto Rodriguez.This week, the Alamo City comedian was voted Best Stand-Up Comic in the's 2020 Best of San Antonio issue, and anyone curious why need only open up their Prime Video app. Rodriguez's special Devil, Get the Heck Outta Here! dropped on the streaming service this week.According to MySA was recorded a few years ago at a local church, but it took until now for Rodriguez to land a distribution deal."When I got the news, I felt like Ritchie Valens when he got his first song," Rodriguez toldabout the experience."I am just so excited, I am tearing up just talking about it. I had always prayed to go nationwide, and God had a plan for me to go worldwide."is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video