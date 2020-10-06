Netflix announces release date for Selena: The Series

click to enlarge Twitter / contodonetflix

🌹Every legend begins with a dream🌹



Selena: The Series (@selena_netflix) arrives December 4th, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/2yVevJSvAA — Con Todo (@contodonetflix) October 6, 2020

The countdown to Netflix’shas officially begun.Fans of late Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla were up bright and early Tuesday morning for a special announcement from Netflix about its upcoming biography.The early-morning revelation was that the scripted series, which follows the incredible life and tragic death of the Texas-born performer, will premiere on Netflix December 4, 2020. Netflix also released a handful of new photos and a new teaser trailer.In the new trailer, Selena, who is portrayed by actress Christian Serratos (TV’s), walks onto a stage to perform her beloved song “Como la Flor” with a crowd cheering her on.“Do you trust your father?” says Abraham Quintanilla Jr. (San Antonio’s own Ricardo Chavira).“Yes,” Serratos’ Selena responds.Selena rose to fame through the 1980s and mid-1990s with hit songs like “Baila Esta Cumbia,” “Como la Flor” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.” Considered the “Queen of Tejano,” she started her crossover to an English-language album when she recorded the pop ballad “Dreaming of You” in early March 1995.The song would be released posthumously five months later. On March 31, 1995, Selena was murdered at a motel in Corpus Christi by her friend and founder of her fan club. She was only 23 years old.Along with Serratos and Chavira, the cast of the new series includes actors Gabriel Chavarria (TV’s) as her brother A.B., Noemi Gonzalez (TV’s) as her sister Suzette and newcomer Madison Taylor Baez, who plays Selena as a child.“What I find most enduring about Selena is her ability to defy boundaries,” Serratos wrote on social media earlier this year. “She paved the way for Latinas and inspired so many to continue in the face of adversity. I will be forever grateful for the memories she has given me, and what she’s done for women like me and my daughter.”