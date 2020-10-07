No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

San Antonio's Luminaria Artist Foundation to showcase six artists in fall series

Posted By on Wed, Oct 7, 2020 at 10:50 AM

click to enlarge Violeta De Leon Davila's They Taught You Wrong Metanoia- A Transformative Change - COURTESY OF LUMINARIA
  • Courtesy of Luminaria
  • Violeta De Leon Davila's They Taught You Wrong Metanoia- A Transformative Change
Dedicated to providing and promoting the art in San Antonio, nonprofit art organization Luminaria Artist Foundation is collaborating with six community partners for a fall series presenting the artwork of its 2020 grantees.

From Wednesday, October 21 through Friday, October 31, Luminaria invites locals to take a COVID-conscious sneak peek of the artists' projects in a special works-in-process series. Ranging from visual exhibitions to socially distanced performances, the series seeks to provide a way to safely engage with the arts as the pandemic continues.



According to an email announcement, to achieve their aspiration of getting the six grantees' work into "the hands, eyes, ears, hearts and minds of everyone," Luminaria will present the art throughout the city with the help of community partners Devil's River Whiskey Distillery, the San Antonio River Authority, the San Antonio Public Library, the San Antonio Botanical Garden, VIA Metro Transit and the Majestic Theatre.

The series will feature Mark McCoin's Isolated and On Display; Pamela Martinez's Teletextile: Artemisia – Touching at a Distance; Octavio Quintanilla's Frontexto(ing); Jenelle Esparza's Through the Threshold; Raul Rene Gonzalez's Artists, Parents, & Oil Paints and Violeta De Leon Davila's They Taught You Wrong: Metanoia – A Transformative Change.

Though the exact times and dates of the week and a half long showcase have yet to be released, interested art-lovers can keep their eyes on Luminaria's website, social media or email newsletters for further information.

