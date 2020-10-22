No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Upcoming Western film sets Tom Hanks on a journey to Castroville, Texas

Posted By on Thu, Oct 22, 2020 at 1:06 PM

click to enlarge UNIVERSAL PICTURES
  • Universal Pictures
Universal Pictures just released the trailer for Oscar-nominated director Paul Greengrass’ new film, News of the World. Based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Paulette Jiles, the film stars two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks (Forrest Gump) as Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a widowed Civil War veteran who is entrusted to take a young girl to live with her aunt and uncle in Castroville, Texas.

Set in the 1870s, Hanks’ character is a news reader – someone who traveled from town to town reading newspapers to townsfolk for a dime to keep them abreast of what was happening in the world. During one of his trips, he comes across a 10-year-old girl who has just been released by a Native American tribe after four years in captivity.



Prior to News of the World, Greengrass was nominated for an Academy Award for his incredible 2007 drama United 93 – the story of the hijacking of the 9/11 flight that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers rushed the hijackers to try to retake control of the airplane. Greengrass also worked with Hanks on the 2013 dramatic thriller Captain Philips – the true story of a 2009 hijacking of an American cargo ship by Somali pirates.

Hanks’ last film was the war movie Greyhound, which hit Apple TV earlier this year. After News of the World, he is scheduled to star in the post-apocalyptic drama BIOS and an untitled Elvis Presley movie directed by Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge!).

News of the World is set to hit theaters Christmas Day.


Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Homegrown Tricks and Treats: Creations of 7 San Antonio artists keep the Halloween spirit alive Read More

  2. Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich has sold his San Antonio mansion for $3 million — finally Read More

  3. San Antonio man goes viral with puro mode of transport: a motorized recliner Read More

  4. San Antonio Zoo CEO discusses conservation work, new film Escape from Extinction Read More

  5. Frank Mendez, actor who played ‘Second Cholo’ in Selena, dies Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation